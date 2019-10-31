Fire sweeps through three cars of train in Pakistan, killing dozens

Multan, Pakistan — A massive fire caused by gas stoves engulfed three cars of a train traveling in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province Thursday, killing at least 62 passengers, with many injured people in critical condition, officials said. The blaze started as the train was approaching the town of Liaquatpur.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said some passengers were trying to prepare breakfast on the stoves as the train was moving, in violation of railway rules.

The Reuters news agency says he told Geo television, "Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train."

A fire burns on a train after gas canisters passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded in the south of Punjab province, Pakistan on October 31, 2019, in this still image take from video REUTERS TV / REUTERS

A deputy commissioner, Jamil Ahmed, said authorities had counted 62 bodies so far.

TV footage from the scene showed flames raging through the train as firefighters struggled to get it under control.

Authorities said they were still trying to identify the victims and that the lists of fatalities and those injured weren't ready.

Another train was dispatched to bring the survivors to the city of Rawalpindi.

Yasmin Rashid, a provincial minister in the Punjab, told reporters the medical staff was providing the best possible treatment for the injured at a hospital in Liaquatpur.

People watch fire burning on a train after gas canisters passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded in the south of Punjab province, on Pakistan October 31, 2019, in this still image take from video REUTERS TV / REUTERS

Those critically injured were to be taken by ambulances to the city of Multan, the largest city nearest to the site of the accident.

Pakistan's military said troops were also participating in the rescue operation.

The train was on its way from the southern port city of Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, to the garrison city of Rawalpindi when the fire erupted, said Ahmed, the deputy commissioner.

People and rescue workers gather at the site where a fire broke out in a passenger train and destroyed three cars near the town of Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan on October 31, 2019 STRINGER / REUTERS

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan issued statements expressing grief over the tragedy.

Train accidents in Pakistan are often the result of poor railway infrastructure and official negligence.

Media reports Thursday suggested railways officials didn't notice when passengers boarded the train carrying individual gas stoves.

Baqir Husain, the head of the rescue service in the district where the fire happened said people sneaking stoves onto trains to prepare meals on long trips is a common problem, according to Reuters.