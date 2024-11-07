Electric space heaters sold on Amazon, TikTok recalled after 7 fires

Nearly 600,000 GoveeLife and Govee smart electric space heaters sold online by retailers including Amazon and TikTok Shop are being recalled because they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards, federal safety officials said Thursday.

The recall follows 113 reports of the made-in-China products overheating, including seven fires and one minor burn injury, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Recalled smart electric space heater model number H7133. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

About 512,500 of the recalled heaters were sold in the U.S. and roughly 48,600 were sold in Canada for between $30 and $150 from September 2021 through September 2024.

Consumers should stop using the space heaters immediately and contact the importing company for a refund.

The recall involves GoveeLife and Govee brand's electric smart space heaters with the following model numbers: H7130 (including the H7130101 variation), H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134 and H7135. The model number can be found on the manufacturer's label on the bottom of each unit.

Recalled smart electric heater model number H7130. GroveeLife

GoveeLife or Govee can be reached at 833-772-5360 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Further information can be found here: https://recall.goveelife.com/heater-recall.