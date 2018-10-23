Blaze engulfs church in Massachusetts, lights up evening sky

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A massive fire ripped through the First Baptist Church of Wakefield Tuesday night, CBS Boston reports. The church is on Lafayette Street and appears to be a total loss.

A witness reported seeing lightning strike the 180-foot steeple before it went up in flames.

"I saw the lightning strike the steeple, and we saw the smoke and it just went up in flames fast," said Christian Bruno, who lives across from the church.

Police are warning people to stay away from the area. There have been no reported injuries.

According to its website, the First Baptist Church of Wakefield is nearly 150 years old.