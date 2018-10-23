CBSN
CBS News October 23, 2018, 10:40 PM

Blaze engulfs church in Massachusetts, lights up evening sky

Flames engulf First Baptist Church in Wakefield, Mass., on Tue., Oct. 23, 2018.

CBS Boston

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A massive fire ripped through the First Baptist Church of Wakefield Tuesday night, CBS Boston reports. The church is on Lafayette Street and appears to be a total loss.

A witness reported seeing lightning strike the 180-foot steeple before it went up in flames.

"I saw the lightning strike the steeple, and we saw the smoke and it just went up in flames fast," said Christian Bruno, who lives across from the church.

Police are warning people to stay away from the area. There have been no reported injuries.

According to its website, the First Baptist Church of Wakefield is nearly 150 years old.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News