Finding joy during a Southern snowstorm

NORFOLK, Va. -- For the first time in 28 years, Tallahassee saw measurable snow. For many in the South, the snowstorm gave people a chance to play in weather usually seen further north.

In Memphis, a frozen pond gave hockey fans the chance to enjoy a rare outdoor skating session.

Eliza Hunter and her boyfriend Jack Geshel spent the day taking pictures around snowy Savannah. It was the first snow to fall in nearly 30 years, before they were born.

"I never thought I'd see snow. Especially here as a kid, you always hoped for a snow day, but it's never going to happen," Hunter said. "So yesterday was a lot of fun. It was like all my childhood dreams realized."

CBS News

South Carolinians don't typically keep sleds around, so Drew Apple improvised and took his daughter Sadie out for a spin in a laundry basket.

In Conway, South Carolina, one man didn't let the snowstorm stop him from enjoying a few cold ones -- on the pool.

CBS News

While in Charleston, it's hard to tell who was having more fun: a woman snowboarding in the street or the husky leading the way.

And then there's the Feintuchs from Florida, who did everything possible to get caught in 10 inches of snow.

"It was actually a Christmas present. There was a note that said we're going to go see snow," one of the family's children told CBS News.

The family drove more than 9 hours from their home near Jacksonville to Norfolk, Virginia, so their kids Travis and Lexi could play in the snow for the first time.

CBS News asked if it was worth it to see their reaction.

"Absolutely, I would do it all over again. Even with the 9-and-a-half-hour drive, I would do it all over again just to see their faces," the children's mother said.

And since this snow won't melt away anytime soon, piles of snow will mean mounds of fun through the weekend.