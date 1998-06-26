Does this sound familiar? A friend recommends a critically acclaimed film that either didn't make it to your local cineplex, or didn't hang around long enough for you to take it in.

So you rent the tape, only to find that you love the movie, but you wish you could have caught it on the big screen. Well, you're not alone: Most film-lovers have this problem more than often than they'd like.

One increasingly popular solution, besides keeping up on the films passing through your nearest 'art-house,' is to attend one of the many film festivals the U.S. has to offer, either as a local attraction, or if the spirit moves you, a vacation destination.

CBS.com reviews a sampling of film festivals around the nation, and offers a search tool to help find a festival near you.