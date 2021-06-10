Filipino food truck vandalized with anti-Asian graffiti gets rolling again thanks to Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz player Jordan Clarkson made an incredible assist after a Filipino food truck was vandalized with anti-Asian graffiti. The guard partnered with vehicle wrap shop Identity Graphx to get The World Famous Yum Yum food truck back on the road, reports CBS affiliate KUTV-TV.

The owners of the Layton, Utah, food truck shared images of the graffiti, which included offensive images and expletives, on social media on Sunday. World Famous Yum Yum received an outpouring of the support from the community, including Clarkson.

Clarkson, who is Filipino-American, took to Twitter to condemn the vandalism.

"It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake's @yumyumasian food truck was recently vandalized – I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes. With help from @identitygraphix we'll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family's spirit!! #StopAsianHate," Clarkson wrote.

On Wednesday, World Famous Yum Yum showed off the impressive new wrap and thanked the many people who reached out following the vandalism.

It has been an emotional few days. The love and support that we got from all of you has been deeply heartfelt. My family... Posted by World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

"I really can't describe how much this means to us right now," the truck's owner wrote on Instagram. "I am overwhelmed that in the midst of playoffs #jordanclarkson took time to support our food truck and is having the wrap done on our truck."

Even though the Jazz are currently facing off against Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals, Clarkson said he'd still stop by soon for some food.

blessing!! will stop by soon to get a plate!! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/wHQGH2PtLK — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 9, 2021

The food truck will make its return at the Philippines Independence Day celebration on Saturday, June 12 in Salt Lake City.

Layton police are offering a $500 reward for "information which leads to the arrest of those responsible" for the vandalism, the department said in a tweet.