Military F-16 fighter jet crashes into building in California

A military F-16 fighter jet crashed into a commercial building at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California, CBS Los Angeles reported. The pilot ejected and is being evaluated, the Riverside County Sheriff's office tweeted.

Melissa Melendez, the assemblywoman for the district, tweeted that all warehouse workers have been accounted for.

An F-16 crashed into a commercial building on Opportunity Way on March ARB in Riverside this afternoon. Pilot alive, all warehouses workers accounted for. Waiting for update on fire. MM — Melissa Melendez (@asmMelendez) May 16, 2019

The California Highway Patrol shut down southbound Interstate 215 at Opportunity and Meridian ways over apparent concerns about explosions.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.