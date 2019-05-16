Live

Military F-16 fighter jet crashes into building in California

/ CBS News

A military F-16 fighter jet crashed into a commercial building at March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley, California, CBS Los Angeles reported. The pilot ejected and is being evaluated, the Riverside County Sheriff's office tweeted

Melissa Melendez, the assemblywoman for the district, tweeted that all warehouse workers have been accounted for. 

The California Highway Patrol shut down southbound Interstate 215 at Opportunity and Meridian ways over apparent concerns about explosions.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

First published on May 16, 2019 / 7:43 PM

