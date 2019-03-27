10-year-old girl dies two days after classroom fight at South Carolina school

A South Carolina fifth grader has died two days after getting into fight that required her to be airlifted from school to the hospital, according to the school district. The 10-year-old from Walterboro, South Carolina, died Wednesday morning at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, CBS affiliate WCSC-TV reports.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey identified the girl as Raniya Wright. Harvey did not release the cause or manner of death but said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday, WCSC reports.

The school district confirmed the girl's death on Facebook and then suspended its Facebook page shortly after, according to WCSC. "We will temporarily suspend our Facebook page so we can better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time," the district said in a statement on its website.

While the school district's Facebook page was suspended, they did confirm on their website that the student died March 27 at 9:39 a.m. "On March 25th, a fifth-grade Forest Hills Elementary School student suffered injuries after a fight occurred in her classroom," a statement on Colleton County Schoool District's website read. "School administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school."

A student from the school was suspended until an investigation is complete, according to the district's statement. "We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student's family at this time," the statement read.

Colleton County Sheriff's Spokesperson Shalane Lowes did not provide any details about the cause of death because it is under investigation.