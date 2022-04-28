$8.7 million verdict in fertility fraud case vs. ex-doctor. At least 9 people think he's their father.

Grand Junction, Colo. — A jury has reached a verdict in a high-profile civil case over alleged fertility fraud. The panel awarded $8.7 million to three families in a civil lawsuit, CBS Denver reports.

Paul Jones will be required to pay 30% while the clinic he used to work for will have to pay the remaining 70%.

Jones, a former Colorado fertility doctor, permanently gave up his medical license in 2019.

He was sued for allegedly using his own sperm to impregnate several women, but says they don't have a legal complaint.

At least nine women and men believe they're his offspring, from the 1970s, '80s and '90s.

The families say they discovered Jones was their biological father through commercial DNA databases. They found they're all related to each other as half-siblings, and they suspect Jones secretly inseminated their mothers with his sperm.

The other families involved had previously settled with Jones.