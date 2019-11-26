"It's one of the worst things I've ever seen": Texas woman killed by feral hogs outside home

Anahuac, Texas — Authorities say a pack of feral hogs attacked and killed a woman outside a Southeast Texas home where she worked as a caretaker. Christine Rollins cared for an elderly couple at their home in the small town of Anahuac.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Monday the 84-year-old woman she cared for was waiting for Rollins, who lived in Liberty, Texas, to arrive on Sunday. The woman went outside and found the 59-year-old Rollins in the front yard between her car and the front door.

Hawthorne said Rollins had a severe head wound and several other injuries consistent with an animal bite. The coroner in neighboring Jefferson County ruled Monday that Rollins bled to death after an attack by feral hogs.

Feral hogs attack victim Christine Rollins KHOU-TV

"We can kind of tell that from the different sizes of the bites," Hawthorne said during a news conference Monday, according to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.

"I don't want to go into detail," Hawthorne said. "But, in my 35 years, I will tell you, it's one of the worst things I've ever seen."

The sheriff said wild hogs are a problem in the area and a lot of neighbors have complained that the animals were tearing up their front yards.

The sheriff's office put out traps to see if they can trap some of the hogs.

Initially, some people suspected dogs caused Rollins' death because some roam freely in the area, but Hawthorne said all evidence now points to feral hogs.

Anahuac is a little more than 40 miles east of Houston.