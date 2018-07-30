FEMA official being investigated for sexual misconduct

CBS News' Jeff Pegues confirms that the former top personnel officer at the Federal Emergency Management Agency is being investigated for widespread sexual harassment. Corey Coleman is alleged to have hired college friends and women he encountered on online dating sites, and then, he is accused of transferring some of those women into departments where his friends worked, so that his friends could have sex with them.

The Washington Post first reported the details of the internal investigation. FEMA Administrator Brock Long called allegations against FEMA's former chief of personnel are "deeply disturbing," and he said in a statement that he had "no choice" but to request further investigation by the DHS office of the Inspector General.

"These allegations are deeply disturbing and harassment of any kind will not be tolerated at FEMA," Long said in the statement.

House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, called the revelations "deeply alarming" and said his committee would pursue the issue and ensure any federal employees who engaged in harassment and misconduct would be held accountable.

"Any agency employee, much less the top human resources official, engaging in pervasive harassment, bullying, and gross misconduct is disturbing and enraging," he said in a statement. "It is equally concerning this behavior was allowed to continue for so long."

Ranking member Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, called for hearings on the matter and condemned the officials involved. "Today's report reveals that one of FEMA's top human resources officials—whose job it was to secure a safe and stable work environment—abused his subordinates by demanding sexual favors and then punishing or rewarding employees based on whether they complied with or rejected his demands," Cummings wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.