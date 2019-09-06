Feds to ask for 1 month jail sentence for Felicity Huffman

Federal prosecutors on Friday recommended actress Felicity Huffman serve one month in jail on a charge from her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Prosecutors are also recommending she pay a $20,000 fine and have one year probation.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Her sentencing is scheduled for September 13. The charge usually carries a 4-10 month sentence.

Huffman is one of dozens of parents, college administrators and admission consultants who were charged for allegedly participating what authorities described as a bribery scheme to rig the college admissions process. Prosecutors said she agreed to pay $15,000 — disguised as a tax-deductible charitable contribution — to a foundation operated by admissions consultant William Singer, who in turn arranged for a proctor to correct her daughter's SAT exam.

In an earlier court appearance, Huffman said she regretted her role in the scandal and admitted to wrongdoing. In a statement she read to the court, Huffman claimed her daughter did not know that her mother had paid to have the answers on her SAT exam corrected after taking the test.

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," the statement said. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty."

Several of the other people charged have pleaded guilty, including alleged ringleader Singer and 13 other parents.

Brian Pascus contributed to this report.