Feed the Children Facing New Lawsuit

The daughter of Feed the Children's founders is suing the charity for wrongly firing her earlier this month. It's the latest development in a bitter public dispute that has pit the charity's founder, Larry Jones, against his own daughter and the organization he built. Jones himself was fired by the organization last year - a move his daughter, Larri Sue Jones - had supported. He is also suing Feed the Children.

For almost 30 years, Jones was the public face of the charity, hosting weekly infomercials on TV stations around the country. Both father and daughter have accused the other of financial improprieties at the charity. In her lawsuit, daughter Larri Sue alleges she has suffered "economic loss, mental anguish and emotional distress," among other things.

The charity has been wrapped up in a series of lawsuits and an ongoing investigation by the Oklahoma Attorney General into allegations that Feed the Children has improperly used donor money. CBS NEWS first investigated Feed the Children earlier this year, examining those allegations.

On its most recent tax returns, Feed the Children says it received $1.1 billion in contributions and grants.