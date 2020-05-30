Federal officer killed in shooting at California courthouse

As tensions began to soar on the streets of Oakland Friday night, a gunman opened fired on two Federal Protective Service officers posted at the city's federal building, killing one of them and sending the other to the hospital with critical injuries, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

A vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. Friday and opened fire at the contract security officers who worked for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security, authorities said. The identities of the officers were not released and there was no word on the condition of the wounded officer.

The shooting happened less than a half-mile half from the Oakland Police headquarters where demonstrators gathered to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The Oakland police tweeted Friday night that they did not believe the shooting was related to the violence that would later break out on the nearby streets during a demonstration sparked by the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some demonstrators smashed windows, stopped traffic on a freeway and set fires. Some police officers were struck by objects and responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets.