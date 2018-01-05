Feces-smearing passenger prompts flight diversion: Authorities

A United Airlines flight was diverted to Anchorage Thursday night due to the actions of a passenger, reports CBS Anchorage affiliate KTVA-TV.

United Airlines flight 895, from Chicago to Hong Kong, was sent to Anchorage due to a "passenger smearing feces everywhere", according to Ted Stevens International Airport Police.

They say the adult male smeared the excrement in a couple of bathrooms, and took off his shirt and tried to stuff it in a toilet. He was cooperative with the flight crew and was seated when the flight landed in Anchorage.

The passenger was met by FBI agents and Airport Police at the plane and was interviewed by both agencies. Airport Police say he was taken to a hospital for a psych evaluation. No charges were filed.

Airport Operations said the Boeing 777 was grounded overnight for maintenance.

United Airlines didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.