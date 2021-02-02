2 FBI agents fatally shot and 3 injured while serving warrant in Florida

Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three were injured while serving a warrant in South Florida on Tuesday, the agency said. The subject of the warrant also died in the incident.

The FBI said the agents were issuing a search warrant in Sunrise at 6 a.m. as part of a violent crimes against children case. Two of the wounded agents were transported to a local hospital and listed in a stable condition.

"In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI's Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the FBI said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers block the scene in Sunrise, Florida, on February 2, 2021. Joe Raedle/Getty

The FBI said the names of the deceased would not be released at this time. The agency said no further information on the case would be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.