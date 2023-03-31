Women at FBI Pittsburgh setting new standards Women at FBI Pittsburgh setting new standards 03:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI agents working in Pittsburgh are pushing for more women to join the male-dominated field.

Special Agent Mackenzie Monarko has been working for the bureau for nearly 17 years. The Duquesne graduate was training at Quantico on her 24th birthday to pursue her dream in the FBI.

"Women, we are really starting to make more of our presence known. It can be interesting sometimes to be a female agent," Monarko said.

She is one of a few in the very male-dominated field.

"You can be just as strong and just as aggressive and just as accomplished with them," Monarko said. "Firearms instructors like to say women actually make better shooters because we're able to be more patient with taking those shots."

Coming from different backgrounds and diversities, these women are setting the bar and new standards.

"The FBI is male-dominated and we all know that," said Vicky Mineard, staff operations specialist at FBI Pittsburgh. "It's a very big truth, however, I would tell my younger self, you look different, you are different and that's great."

Mineard provides tactical support to agents on national security investigations.

"I help find the pieces to the puzzle and help put them together," she said.

Felicia Trovato is an outreach specialist who bridges the gap between law enforcement and the community one generation at a time.

"The number one thing I tell people is that if you're passionate, it doesn't matter," Trovato said. "Man or woman, no one can stand in your way."

Each woman carves their own way, proving anything is possible.

"The most rewarding part for any special agents, why we do this job and why we work late nights and wake up at 2 a.m. for operations is the impact we have on our communities," said Special Agent Melissa Vundel, an applicant coordinator for FBI Pittsburgh. "The positive impact that we have."

This year, the FBI says it is pledging to advance women in law enforcement with its 30x30 Initiative. It's goal is to engage 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030. Currently, women make up just 12 percent of sworn officers and 3 percent of police leaders across the U.S.

The bureau says it's searching for candidates of all backgrounds with any degree and encourages women to step up and take their best shot.

"Don't be afraid," Vundel said. "Take your shot and try to join us."

The FBI says advancing women in policing is critical to improving public safety, community outcomes and trust in law enforcement.