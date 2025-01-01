FBI says it disrupted alleged plot against major U.S. pro-Israel organization offices

FBI agents say they disrupted a possible plot to threaten or kill employees of a major U.S.-based pro-Israel organization before the first night of Hannukkah, according to court documents reviewed by CBS News.

A Gainesville, Florida, man is accused of attempting to travel to the south Florida offices of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee on Dec. 22 and 23, to "scout" the area and return later with "concealed" firearms, according to the documents. Forrest Pemberton, who faces a federal stalking charge, is accused of traveling to the organization's offices with the intent of "killing, injuring, harassing, and intimidating" people with the group.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, known as AIPAC, is a national advocacy organization that champions issues involving Israel to Congress and the White House.

Though charging documents do not specifically name AIPAC as the alleged target, an FBI affidavit identifies the victim as an organization with the same mission statement as AIPAC and references identical details and language from the group's website. AIPAC has also had a listed address in Plantation, Florida, which is where charging documents allege Pemberton was targeting.

According to charging documents, Pemberton was tracked by law enforcement to a hotel less than two miles from the AIPAC's Florida address on Dec. 22 and later surveilled several hours north in Tallahassee, Florida, on Dec. 25.

Prosecutors allege in their court filings that Pemberton was in a rideshare vehicle carrying three firearms, including an AR-style rifle, and ammunition when law enforcement officers stopped the vehicle on Dec. 25.

Forrest Pemberton Alachua County Sheriff's Department

Prosecutors allege Pemberton was interviewed by agents on Dec. 26 about his intentions. According to an FBI affidavit submitted by prosecutors, when Pemberton was asked if he was planning a "mass casualty" event then a suicide, Pemberton allegedly responded, "Um, I really don't know if I was gonna end it with my life or not. I hadn't gotten that far yet.It entirely depended if I ended up getting caught or not. If caught, that was a way out."

According to charging documents, Pemberton allegedly told agents, "I had firearms with me, the purpose was twofold. Like I said before, sell 'em if I need 'em, but otherwise they can be used for criminal intent if I wanted to, which was my intention, such as harming another individual."

Prosecutors allege in charging documents against Pemberton that he chose to target the organization "because of its political influence" and due to his "frustration with the status quo."

The Justice Department alleges Pemberton left a "goodbye" note discovered by relatives, in which he espoused "anti-authority statements" and talked of wanting to "close the loop" and "stoke the flames." In charging documents, prosecutors said relatives reported Pemberton departed the home and that his AR-style rifle and other firearms were no longer in the house either.

According to charging documents, Pemberton allegedly told agents he had "ultimately decided against" taking "criminal action" against the organization, and said "I wasn't ready. I gave up."

Pemberton has been ordered into pretrial detention, pending a court hearing on Monday in federal court in Gainesville, Florida.

A spokesman for AIPAC told CBS News, "We take these threats very seriously and we are working closely with law enforcement concerning this matter. We will not be deterred by extremists in pursuing our mission to strengthen the relationship with America's valued ally, Israel. We are deeply appreciative of the FBI's work to stop this individual."

The Alachua County, Florida, Sheriff's Department released a booking photo of Pemberton on Tuesday and said the arrest of Pemberton was made by the FBI.

An FBI spokeswoman in Washington declined to comment to CBS News. A defense attorney assigned to Pemberton also did not comment.