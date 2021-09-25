Fawn Fire north of Redding, California scorches more than 6,000 acres, sends residents fleeing

The huge Fawn Fire north of Redding, California continued to grow overnight. It has scorched more than 6,000 acres, according to Cal Fire, and forced hundreds of evacuations.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze, which as of Saturday was only 10% contained.

Fire crews struggled to protect neighborhoods as high winds pushed flames into homes, burning at least 25 structures and threatening thousands more, Jonathan Vigliotti reported for "CBS Saturday Morning." Thousands of people remain under mandatory evacuation orders and warnings.

Flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns about 10 miles north of Redding in Shasta County, California on September 23, 2021. Ethan Swope/AP

Further south, crews held back another wildfire burning in Sequoia National Park. The world's largest trees, some now wrapped in flame-repelling foil, were once considered naturally fireproof thanks to their two feet-thick bark. But today's megafires, fueled by climate change, are burning hotter than the giants can withstand on their own.

"What more evidence do you need of a world that's heating up?" asked California Governor Gavin Newsom. "Our kids are going to inherit a world with eight degree higher temperatures than they have today. We're on that path."

Newsom visited the sequoias, where he announced a $15 billion climate package to help fund fire prevention and water sustainability programs.

The historic move comes as more than 9,000 crews struggle to extinguish 10 major fires across the state.

What hasn't been burned by flames has been spoiled by smoke — turning daylight in Los Angeles into a neon night.