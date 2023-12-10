Watch CBS News
Crime

Nebraska priest killed after church assault; suspect is in custody, officials say

By C Mandler

/ CBS News

A Catholic priest died on Sunday after being assaulted at his church in Nebraska, officials said.

Father Stephen Gutgsell, a priest at St. John the Baptist Church in Fort Calhoun, was assaulted at the church's rectory. He was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. He was 65 years old, according to local media

Father Stephen Gutgsell
Father Stephen Gutgsell Archdiocese of Omaha

The attack happened at 5:05 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, which said that deputies arrived at the scene and found a suspect inside the rectory. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a county correctional facility. 

The investigation is ongoing, and neither the identity of the suspect nor the manner of Gutgsell's death has been released. A motive is not known at this time, and there is no further threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

"The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell," the Archdiocese of Omaha said in a statement. The statement asked mourners to join the archbishop in prayer for Gutgsell, his family and the parish community.

C Mandler
1630512655666.jpg

C Mandler is a social media producer and trending topics writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 7:11 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.