Father made concerned call before son allegedly killed him and wife

TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder in the death of his parents. The News Tribune reports Jared Standley was charged Monday in the deaths of 56-year-old Theresa Standley and 55-year-old Steven Standley at their home near Buckley.

Charging papers say Jared Standley apparently beat his mother to death and fatally shot his father about a week after he was kicked out of their home.

Documents say Steven Standley called another son last Wednesday and said Jared had returned unexpectedly and that he should call 911 if he didn't hear back in 15 minutes.

The other son called 911 and sheriff's deputies found the parents dead. Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office tell CBS affiliate KIRO the suspect's brother told dispatchers the father said he was going to have to have a talk with Jared Standley because he was concerned that he had a gun.

Jared Standley wasn't at the scene when officers responded, KIRO reports. Officers determined he had rented a car and an alert was sent out to law enforcement just after midnight Thursday.

Jared Standley was arrested about an hour later in Tumwater after the car was spotted and he allegedly drove at a Thurston County sheriff's sergeant, who opened fire. Jared Standley was shot in the shoulder and treated at a hospital.

Standley pleaded not guilty Monday and was ordered held without bail.