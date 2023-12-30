3 dead, 3 hurt in house explosion near Detroit, police say

3 dead, 3 hurt after house explosion near Detroit 3 dead, 3 hurt after house explosion near Detroit 02:31

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Three people were killed and three others injured in a massive house explosion Saturday afternoon in the community of Northfield Township near Detroit, authorities said.

Northfield Township Police and Michigan State Police responded to a report of an explosion at a single-family home in a rural area of the Whitmore Lake neighborhood at around 4 p.m. Saturday. Northfield Township is located about 45 miles west of Detroit.

The explosion happened on Winters Lane and could be heard in Jackson, according to Northfield Township police Lt. Dave Powell. Debris was also found on the other side of US-23.

No nearby homes were damaged, Powell said.

The identities of the three people killed were not immediately released. The three people injured were hospitalized, according to authorities. Their conditions were unknown.

It was unknown if children were inside the home at the time of the explosion, and if any of the victims were related, Powell said.

A video posted to social media by Nate Mark captured parts of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown, Powell disclosed.

"We don't know," Powell told reporters. "Maybe some type of gas explosion? Our officers got a call that someone found debris on the other side of 23-mile with some paperwork on it, and it was debris from the house explosion."

Natural gas company DTE Energy responded to ensure the scene was safe, as did local fire and hazmat crews.

Power was also shut off to the area, Powell said.