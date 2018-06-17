5 killed in SUV crash during chase in Texas

At least five people were killed and nine others injured when the SUV they were riding in crashed while fleeing police and Border Patrol in South Texas, authorities said Sunday. Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said the SUV was traveling at speeds over 100 mph before it crashed near Highway 85, ejecting some of those inside.

Boyd said 14 people were in the SUV and 12 of the occupants were suspected of being in the country illegally, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports. He said a Border Patrol agent initiated the pursuit before a unit for the sheriff's office took over.

The driver and one passenger are believed to be U.S. citizens, KABB-TV reports. Boyd said both are in custody and they will likely face state and federal charges.

The pursuit took place in Big Wells, about 130 miles southwest of San Antonio.