Murder probe underway after 6 killed, 1 hurt in South Carolina house fire

Green Pond, S.C. — A murder investigation was launched after a house fire here left six people dead and another hurt. Police charged a man with the attempted murder of the lone survivor. And state arson investigators were taking part in the probe.

The bodies were found late Sunday morning, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The survivor was airlifted to a hospital from Green Pond, about 42 miles west of Charleston, in critical condition.

The name and ages of the survivor and the six victims weren't immediately released.

Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, was charged with attempted murder and held at the Colleton Detention Center as part of the ongoing investigation. Additional charges are possible pending autopsy results, the statement said.

Arson investigators from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are assisting with the case, the sheriff's office said.

