Suspect arrested on murder charges in fatal hit-and-run near White House

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run which occurred earlier this month near the White House while a driver was fleeing from U.S. Secret Service officers, authorities said.

Thirty-three-year-old Benjamin Robertson of Washington, D.C., was arrested Thursday on second-degree murder charges, U.S. Park Police confirmed.

On the afternoon of July 12, Secret Service officers attempted to pull over a driver for having an expired registration at an intersection near the Ellipse and the Washington Monument, the agency said, which is located just a block south of the White House.

The driver sped away, running a red light and hitting and killing a 75-year-old Philadelphia man who was in a crosswalk in the process, the Secret Service reported. The victim was later identified by police as Bing Wong. A 13-year-old girl was also treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Authorities did not immediately confirm how Robertson was identified as a suspect, nor the details of his capture Thursday.