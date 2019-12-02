Hip-hop icon Fat Joe: "I think I'm retiring"

Hip-hop icon Joseph Cartagena, more famously known as "Fat Joe," is considering retirement from music with the release of his 11th studio album, "Family Ties."

"I think I'm retiring," Fat Joe told CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers in a Facebook Live. "It's time to give it up."

"My love for hip hop is crazy. He doesn't believe me," Fat Joe said, pointing to music producer Andre "Dre" Lyon of Cool & Dre, who was sitting beside him. "But he's never heard me say this. And I've got mad at all the other rappers who said they're retiring and they came back. No, I'm a strong advocate against that. So I'm really – I've been flirting with it. I'm like a 85% gone."

Known for hits including "What's Luv?" with Ashanti and Ja Rule, as well as "Lean Back" and "Make it Rain," he's also taken on acting projects like "Night School" with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. He said he doesn't plan to give up acting projects.

Fat Joe said he wants to be there for his daughter, who is turning 14 years old and "very impressionable right now." "So I want to make sure every time she turns around, her dad is there when she looks around and I'm there for her. Family ties," he said.

He also shared about his son, Joey, who has autism. "I feel like all my blessing come from Joey," Fat Joe said.

"Family Ties" will feature verses from artists including Cardi B, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Lil Wayne, among others. Fat Joe called it his "greatest album" – a classic album that he's always wanted.

"With this album, we just knew that it was important for him to hit that last-second shot and come home with a trophy like [Michael Jordan]," Dre said.

Looking back on his career, Fat Joe said he "grew up from nothing" in the projects of the South Bronx.

"Nobody ever gave me nothing. I was three times this size, sneaking into record labels. Walking up 31 flights of stairs giving them my demo. They turn around and tell me I'm garbage. I walk back down, but I never gave up," Fat Joe said.