"Fashion Police" to end after 22 years with special Joan Rivers episode

LOS ANGELES — After 20 years, E!'s signature series, "Fashion Police," will come to an end next month. The show will bid farewell with a special finale -- a never-before-seen episode -- featuring its late host and co-creator Joan Rivers.

The series began in 1995 and became a staple on the red carpet at major awards shows with Rivers commentating on celebrity looks. It continued after Rivers' 2014 death with her daughter, Melissa, as a co-host.

The network says "Fashion Police: The Farewell" will look back at memorable moments from the show's 22-year run and include surprise celebrity guests. Footage from an unaired '80s-themed episode featuring Joan Rivers will also be shown.

"Thank you to E! for having the vision to see the potential of 'Fashion Police' which changed both the entertainment and fashion industries," Melissa Rivers said in a statement. "I am truly proud to be part of this legacy."

"Fashion Police: The Farewell" airs on Nov. 27.