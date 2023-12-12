Turkish soccer league suspends all games after team boss Faruk Koca punches referee in the face

The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all league games in the country after a club president punched a referee in the face late Monday at the end of a top-flight match. MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca ran on to the pitch and attacked referee Halil Umut Meler after the final whistle, following a 1-1 draw in a Super Lig game against Caykur Rizespor.

The referee fell to the ground and was kicked several times in a melee that also involved fans, who invaded the pitch after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer.

Faruk Koca, President of MKE Ankaragucu throws a punch at referee Halil Umut Meler after the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between MKE Ankaragucu and Rizespor in Ankara. Emin Sansar/Anadolu/Getty

The federation announced it had suspended all league games indefinitely after an emergency meeting held to discuss the violence.

Meler, one of European soccer's elite referees, was hospitalized with a slight fracture near his eye but was not in a serious condition. He was expected to be discharged Wednesday.

Koca, who was considered to be at risk of a heart attack, was also hospitalized overnight. He was ordered arrested pending trial on charges of injuring a public official after questioning by prosecutors, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced in a social media post.

Koca, 59, has been the president of Ankaragucu since 2021. Last October he was given the Turkish Football Federation's Fair Play President of the month award.

Two suspects accused of kicking Meler were also arrested while three others were freed from custody on condition that they report regularly to police.

During his questioning, Koca denied causing any injury, insisting that he merely slapped the referee, according to HaberTurk television. The club president also blamed the incident on Meler, whom he accused of "wrongful decisions" and provocative acts, the station reported, citing unnamed judicial officials.

Halil Umut Meler was hospitalized with a slight fracture near his eye but was not in a serious condition. Screengrab

"This attack is unfortunate and shameful in the name of football," federation chief Mehmet Buyukeksi said after the emergency meeting.

"We say enough is enough," he added, insisting that all involved in the violence be punished.

Buyukeksi also blamed the attack on a culture of contempt toward referees in Turkey.

"Everyone who has targeted referees and encouraged them to commit crimes is complicit in this despicable attack," he said. "The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and television commentators targeting referees have opened the way for this attack."

Speaking to reporters after visiting Meler in hospital, Buyukeksi said he hoped the incident would become a "milestone" for change for soccer in Turkey, which has been selected to co-host the 2032 European Championship with Italy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the attack.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. The sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports," he wrote on X.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also weighed in, saying: "There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field. Events following the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Çaykur Rizespor are totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society.

"Without match officials there is no football. Referees, players, fans and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is strictly implemented and respected at all levels."

Ankaragucu apologized for the actions of its president on Monday evening, posting on X: "We are saddened by the incident that took place this evening. We apologize to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community for the sad incident that occurred after the Çaykur Rizespor match at Eryaman Stadium."

Violence in soccer is commonplace in Turkey and some other European countries despite efforts to crack down on it.

On Monday, Greece announced that all top-flight soccer matches would be played without fans in the stadiums for the next two months following a sport-related riot last week that left a police officer with life-threatening injuries.