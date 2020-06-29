Family rescues bear after jar gets stuck on its head in Wisconsin lake

A family rescued a bear after they found it struggling with a jar stuck on its head in the middle of a lake in Wisconsin over the weekend. After their help, the bear swam to shore safely.

Tricia Hurt and her family were out fishing in Marsh-Miller Lake, located near Bloomer, when they noticed a cub with a plastic bin over its head. Hurt posted a two-minute video Sunday showing the rescue on her Facebook page.

The boaters can be seen cautiously approaching the animal and attempting to take off the bin multiple times from the bear, which was trying to take it off while also navigating the waters.

Eventually, after circling it and getting close enough, one of the family members successfully takes it off.

"We saved our little bear, " Hurt said. "Swim happy."

Hurt later reflected about their encounter with the bear on Facebook.

"Never dreamt we would ever do this in our life time," she said. Out on Marshmiller Lake yesterday with Brian Hurt and Brady Hurt when we spotted this poor bear. He made it to shore after all that."