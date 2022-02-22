"Family Reunion" actress Jaida Benjamin missing
Los Angeles police are asking for help finding 27-year-old actress Jaida Benjamin, CBS Los Angeles reports.
She was last seen Saturday in Studio City, wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers. She also had locks in her hair.
The Hollywood Reporter says her TV credits include "Family Reunion," "Insecure" and "Criminal Minds."
Benjamin's aunt tweeted about her disappearance:
Benjamin's mother posted the flyer on Instagram, pleading for the public's help, saying, "Never thought I'd ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can't breathe."
