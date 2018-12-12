Three missing West Virginia miners found alive

WHITESVILLE, W.Va. — Three people who went missing in a West Virginia mine have been located, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a statement Wednesday. Efforts are underway now to bring the individuals to the surface where they will be transported for medical treatment.

Earlier on Wednesday, family and friends formed a prayer circle as they waited for word on the fate of 31-year-old Erica Treadway, 21-year-old Cody Beverly and 25-year-old Kayla Williams.

"The waiting is killing me, man. I want my baby home," said Randall Williams, Kayla's father.

Eddie Williams, 43, is Kayla's cousin and was originally with the group. He emerged from the abandoned mine alone Monday night and had been assisting the dozens of rescue workers.

It is not uncommon in this financially strapped region for people to risk their lives by entering old mines to take and later sell copper wiring.

"They do whatever they can do to make money if they ain't got a job. That copper in there, that's what happens," said Randall Williams. "I know that's why she went in there."

One mystery that officials have not yet explained, is how Williams became separated from the other three and how he managed to escape from the mine alone.