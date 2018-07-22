1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Mormon church in Nevada

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fallon, Nevada. At least one person was killed and one person was injured Sunday, according to CBS affiliate KTVN-TV. The station writes that the suspect, John K. O'Connor, 48, is in custody.

KTVN-TV reports there were about 50 witnesses when the incident unfolded inside the church. The suspect reportedly went home after opening fire and police followed him there where a hostage negotiator was able to get him to surrender.

Officials tell KTVN-TV that the suspect was targeting individuals, not the church. A motive was not immediately made clear. One of the victims suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

A spokesperson for the Mormon church said, "We express our love to those in this congregation and our prayers for the victims and their families. Local leaders are ministering to them at this time."

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller wrote on Twitter that he's "deeply saddened by the act of senseless violence in Fallon today."

Deeply saddened by the act of senseless violence in Fallon today at the LDS church. We are in contact with Mayor Tedford and other officials. My family and I are praying for all loved ones, churchgoers, and community members impacted by this tragedy. — Dean Heller (@SenDeanHeller) July 22, 2018

Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto also took to Twitter to express his condolences to the victims:

Devastated by the horrific news of the fatal shooting at the LDS church in Fallon. Thank you to the first responders on the scene. My heart goes out to all of those impacted. Places of worship should be a safe haven. The gun violence across this country must end. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) July 23, 2018

The victims' identity were not released.

Fallon is about 63 miles east of Reno.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.