Falling prop collapses on Marilyn Manson onstage in NYC

A giant prop pistol fell on singer Marilyn Manson while he was performing onstage, leading him to be sent to the hospital, a represenative for the singer confirmed to Variety.

"Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital," a representative for Manson told Variety.

According to video from social media, Manson appeared to try to climb the giant prop guns while performing a cover of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)." The prop gun collapsed, falling on Manson.

Manon's "Heaven Upside Down" tour kicked off Friday in Maryland, but he already suffered an injury in Pittsburgh on Friday. He told the crowd he broke his ankle while performing "The Beautiful People."