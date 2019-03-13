Failing to have a will is one of the worst financial mistakes you can make

In our Eye on Money series this week, we focus on the costly mistakes people make with their finances.

Failing to have a will is one of the biggest errors you can make when it comes to personal finances, according to CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger. It's one of the topics she discusses in her new book, "The Dumb Things Smart People Do With Their Money."

According to a 2017 survey by Caring.com, 58 percent of American adults have not prepared estate-planning documents. One Massachusetts woman told CBS News about how she could lose the home she has lived in for most of her life because her stepfather did not leave a will.

Who should have a will?

Adults of any age

Parents

Property owners

What are the core documents of estate planning?

Will

Power of Attorney

Health Care Proxy

Letter of Instruction

Important documents to gather for estate planning