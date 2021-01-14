Live

Watch CBSN Live

Facing Forward: A "Face the Nation" podcast

/ CBS News

Download, rate and subscribe here: iTunesSpotify and Stitcher.

"Facing Forward" brings weekly conversations about the tectonic shifts in our world and how they impact every American. With a focus on the economy, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan asks the tough questions of key business and political leaders, CEOs, and economists to get answers about how the fallout and recovery affects you, your family, and your future.  

"Facing Forward" trailer

Learn what makes "Facing Forward" the podcast that you need to help make sense of what is happening in our complex world.  

Episode 1: TKTK Guest on TKTK topic

Caption of episode goes here

Past Episodes

tktkt

tktktk

tktk

First published on January 14, 2021 / 10:23 AM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue