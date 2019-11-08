Facebook is deleting "any and all" mentions of suspected whistleblower's name

Facebook announced Friday that it is deleting "any and all mentions" of name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Trump's actions. The company said Friday that mention of the potential whistleblower's name violates Facebook's "coordinating harm policy," which prohibits material that could identify a "witness, informant, or activist."

Facebook says it is removing mentions of the alleged whistleblower's name and will revisit the decision if the name is widely published in the media or used by public figures in debate.

On Twitter, though, the alleged whistleblower's name circulated widely on Friday. The company does not have a policy against identifying whistleblowers by name and is not removing the posts.

Some of the stories identifying the person came from the conservative news site Breitbart, which Facebook counts as one of its news partners in a newly launched news section on its app. However, the company said it was also removing identifying posts on the whistleblower from Breitbart.

In a statement, Twitter said it prohibits the sharing of "personally identifiable information about any individual, including the alleged whistleblower." But the company's policy on such information does not consider a person's name to be private information, a category that does include details such as a person's address, contact information or medical records.

U.S. whistleblower laws exist to protect the identity and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing by government officials. Lawmakers in both parties have historically backed those protections.

So far, Mr. Trump has not identified the whistleblower by name. Doing so could be a violation of federal law.

While there's little chance Mr. Trump would face charges, revealing the name could give Democrats more impeachment fodder. It could also prompt a backlash among some Senate Republicans who have long defended whistleblowers.