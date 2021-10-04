Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down

Facebook whistleblower reveals herself as for...

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are all currently offline. Facebook acknowledged the outages on Monday but did not say why its websites and applications were down.

Reports on DownDetector.com suggest the outages began around 12 p.m. ET.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app," the company said in a statement. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Meanwhile, Instagram tweeted: "Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we're on it!"

Facebook did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.