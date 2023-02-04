FAA orders ground stop at 3 U.S. airports to support "national security effort" where suspected spy balloon was last seen

Fallout from suspected Chinese surveillance balloon continues, possible second balloon sighted

Arrivals to and departures from three U.S. airports has been paused while the Federal Aviation Administration issues a ground stop to "support the Department of Defense in a national security effort."

The FAA confirmed to CBS News that flights to and from Wilmington International Airport, Myrtle Beach International Airport and Charleston International Airport have been paused.

No further information was shared.

Reports and verified photos on social media show the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which is carrying surveillance equipment and was first spotted over Montana on Thursday, was recently in the skies in the South Carolina area.

President Joe Biden said earlier Saturday that the United States was "gonna take care of" the balloon, but did not elaborate on what that might mean.

China has acknowledged that the high-altitude balloon belongs to Beijing, but has referred to it as a civilian device "used for scientific research such as meteorology" that blew off-course.

A second balloon has reportedly been sighted over Latin America.

This is a developing story and will be updated.