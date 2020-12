An F-16 fighter jet on a routine training mission crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Tuesday night, the Wisconsin National Guard said. There was no word on the fate of the pilot, who was the only person on board.

Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 WJMN-TV

The "Fighting Falcon" was from the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.