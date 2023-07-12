Extreme heat exceeding 110 degrees expected to hit Southwestern U.S.

Phoenix could top 110 degrees for 13th straight day as heat wave hits southern U.S.

Extreme heat exceeding 110 degrees is expected to hit the Southwestern U.S. this week, placing almost 90 million people under a severe weather warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The entire region of the country, including Arizona, California and Nevada, is bracing for this "dangerous" heat wave. As extreme heat rises across states, local governments are searching for strategies on how to keep residents safe.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California announced a $20 million campaign, "Heat Ready CA," designed to protect state residents from extreme heat as they brace for temperatures forecast to hit 112 degrees in Antelope Valley and surrounding areas this week.

The sun rises over Camelback Mountain during a heatwave in Phoenix. A massive heat wave will build in the southern US and expand into the Pacific Northwest this week. Ash Ponders via Getty Images

"Scientists project that all of California will be impacted in the years and decades to come by higher average temperatures and more frequent and life-threatening heat waves, disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable communities," Newsom said in a news release. The public awareness campaign focuses on alerting residents vulnerable to heat including seniors, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

In California, extreme heat has led to deadly wildfires and knocked out power lines. Last week a 65-year-old California man was found dead in his car in Death Valley National Park from extreme heat, officials said. The state has opened cooling centers throughout various counties and also issued a series of recommendations.

In Phoenix, Arizona, temperatures exceeded 110 degrees for the 12th straight day. The record for extreme heat was set in 1974 with 18 straight days of temperature above 110 degrees.

A construction worker takes a break during a heatwave. Sergio Flores via Getty Images

Phoenix has set up 200 cooling or hydration centers, and David Hondula, the local "heat czar," recommends taking small breaks in the heat of the day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying indoors with air-conditioning when possible in the peak summer heat, as cities can be especially hazardous with their dense populations and their urban "heat island" effect.

"Excessive heat is the leading weather related killer in the United States," the National Weather Service said.

A resident tests the temperature of drinking fountain water during a heatwave. Sergio Flores via Getty Images

Every year in the U.S., the heat causes more than 700 deaths, more than 67,500 emergency calls and more than 9,200 hospitalizations. Those who are Black or Native American have the highest rates of death, according CDC tracking from 2004 to 2018.

Reporting contributed by Omar Villafranca, Li Cohen and Sara Moniuszko