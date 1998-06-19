Expos' Five-Run Sixth Stuns Mets

Rondell White compared Vladimir Guerrero to a comic-book superhero.

Guerrero homered, doubled, and scored twice and White homered for the second straight game Thursday night as the Montreal Expos held on for a 7-6 win over the New York Mets.

Guerrero homered off Masato Yoshii (4-3) in the first, doubled to begin a five-run rally in the sixth, and made an outstanding running catch to cut off a Mets comeback bid in the seventh.

"He's Spiderman," White said. "I kind of knew he would catch the ball because of the way he's been running and playing. He can only get better and better. He's still young."

Edgardo Alfonzo went 3-for-4 and Carlos Baerga drove in two runs for the Mets.

Shayne Bennett (2-3) relieved starter Javier Vazquez in the sixth and got the win. Ugueth Urbina pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

Down 3-2, Montreal got five runs in the sixth, scoring three runs on Mark Grudzielanek's bases-loaded RBI single that rolled under right fielder Luis Lopez's glove for a two-base error.

Guerrero doubled with one out and advanced to third on Brad Fullmer's single. Fullmer stole second and White walked to load the bases. Grudzielanek singled to right to score Guerrero, and when the ball got past hard-charging Lopez, it rolled all the way to the right-field wall, allowing Fullmer and White to score.

With Grudzielanek on third, Yoshii pitched out twice before issuing an intentional walk to Chris Widger.

Turk Wendell relieved Yoshii and appeared to have Widger picked off first but Widger was called safe by second base umpire Jerry Layne as he avoided second baseman Baerga's tag on John Olerud's throw from first.

"Grudzielanek made a little break off of third and Carlos got a little too deep," Mets manager Bobby Valentine said. "He yelled for the ball, as he yelled for it Ollie just hesitated a second. If he gives it to him when he wants, he tags the runner out easily."

Shane Andrews walked to load the bases and pinch-hitter Scott Livingstone drove in Grudzielanek with a fielder's choice to make it 6-3.

F.P. Santangelo walked to re-load the bases and Jose Vidro, who had struck out to begin the inning, walked to force in Widger and give Montreal a four-run cushion.

Miguel Batista relieved in the seventh and allowed three runs two on Baerga's two-run single as the Mets drew within 7-6. Edgardo Alfonzo followed with a drive to right-center that Guerrero chased down to thwart the Mets comeback bid. Guerrero made a sensational catch to rob Butch Huskey of extra bases on Wednesday night.

"He can dominate the game," Montreal manager Felipe Alou said of Guerrero. "He's got everything. Speed, reach, good hands, power. He could steal 30 to 40 bases but we're not asking him to steal because e're protecting him this year."

Guerrero was limited to 90 games in 1997 as he was placed on the disabled list three times during the season.

Guerrero homered on the first pitch he saw from Yoshii with two outs in the first and White homered leading off the second to give the Expos a 2-0 lead.

Yoshii allowed seven run and seven hits in 5 1-3 innings.

Notes: Mets shortstop Rey Ordonez made a great attempt on Vidro's grounder to the hole in the third, ranging far to his right and throwing a step too late to deny Vidro an infield single. ... White and Guerrero lead the Expos with 13 home runs apiece. ... Alou is two wins shy of his 500th career win. Gene Mauch's 499 wins from 1969-75 rank him second in in team history. Buck Rodgers' 520 wins (1985-91) leads all Montreal managers.

