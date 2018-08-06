Explosion near Bologna, Italy airport injures dozens

MILAN -- Italian police say at least one person has been killed, up to 70 people have been injured, and a bridge has partially collapsed following a major explosion on a highway near the northern city of Bologna.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported the explosion was caused by an accident involving a truck that was transporting flammable substances, which exploded upon impact.

Un pensiero alle vittime e ai feriti della terribile esplosione di #BorgoPanigale e un grazie di cuore ai 100 Vigili del Fuoco prontamente intervenuti sul posto. @emergenzavvf pic.twitter.com/XYmZQhLHqN — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) August 6, 2018

Italian firefighters tweeted that they've sent multiple rescue and emergency squads, including one from their urban search and rescue team.

Italian private Sky TG24 reported that some of the injured people had been hit by flying glass when windows in nearby buildings exploded.