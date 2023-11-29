3 people dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop

Three people are dead and one person is hospitalized after an explosion at an auto repair shop in Hillsboro, Ohio, authorties said.

CBS affiliate WKRC reported that the explosion occurred at Jimbo's Auto Repair at around 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 28. By 8:30 p.m., three people had been confirmed dead, according to WKRC.

One witness, who was working inside a liquor store next door to the auto repair shop, told WKRC that it felt like "an earthquake," and reported hearing a "large boom." The witness said she and her coworkers went outside to see what was going on.

"We hear another boom and then we see fire so we all step back … in seconds there was another boom and power Iines and glass breaking," she said.

A firefighter told WKRC that he had felt the explosion at the firehouse, which he said was "four, five blocks away" from the auto repair shop."

Firefighters did not have information about the names or ages of those who had died, WKRC said. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief David Manning told the station the hospitalized victim, who has also not been identified, is in stable condition.

It's not clear what caused the explosion. The Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident, according to local newspaper Highland County Press.

Hillsboro is the seat of Highland County, Ohio. The Visitors Bureau of Highland County posted a message on social media asking for "continued prayers for our community."

Hillsboro is about 50 miles east of Cincinnati.