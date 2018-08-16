Ex-ICE agent accused of sexually assaulting women and using job to silence them

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A former special agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women and using his position to make sure they didn't report the crimes. John Olivas of Riverside was arrested Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said Olivas tried to rape a woman and twice raped another woman in 2012 while he was a special agent for ICE homeland security investigations.

The Los Angeles Times reported Olivas joined ICE in 2007 and resigned in 2015 after spending six years as a special agent. The paper reported Olivas had been in ongoing relationships with both of the women, and that neither was under investigation.

In both cases, prosecutors said Olivas told the women that police wouldn't respond to any crime reports they made because Olivas was a federal law enforcement officer.

Olivas could face a potential life sentence if convicted. He's free on $50,000 bond.