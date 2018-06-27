"Direct hit": Tornado wreaks havoc in Eureka, Kansas

EUREKA, Kan. -- Officials say five people have been injured in a tornado in a small town in eastern Kansas. The Wichita Eagle reports that the tornado damaged buildings and uprooted trees when it touched down Tuesday night in the Greenwood County town of Eureka, which is about 60 miles east of Wichita. Greenwood County Emergency Management said on Twitter that the community of about 2,400 people took a "direct hit."

CBS affiliate KWCH-TV reports that one of the injured people is in critical condition.

The station reports that crews spent the night going through the town, searching and marking buildings.

Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of disaster emergency in the county about an hour after the storm hit. Officials are conducting damage assessments.

The state's National Guard says about 5,700 Westar Energy customers are without power. A shelter has been set up at a church for displaced residents.