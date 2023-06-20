Estonia becomes first ex-Soviet country to legalize same-sex marriage

Estonia has become the first central European nation, and first ex-Soviet country, to legalize same-sex marriage, approving amendments to its Family Law Act on Tuesday.

The new legislation passed by the Estonian parliament establishes that as of Jan. 1, 2024, marriages can take place between any two people, regardless of their sex.

The passage of new amendments to the Family Law Act also opens doors for same-sex couples who want to adopt children, as unmarried couples in the country cannot adopt.

"This is a decision that does not take anything away from anyone but gives something important to many," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a press release. "It also shows that our society is caring and respectful towards each other. I am proud of Estonia."

It's official: #Estonia has legalised marriage equality. We join other Nordic nations with this historic decision.



I'm proud of my country. We're building a society where everyone’s rights are respected and people can love freely.



The decision will enter into force from 2024. pic.twitter.com/tQJdO70eEo — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) June 20, 2023

According to an April survey by the Estonian Human Rights Centre, more than half of Estonians, 53%, support marriage equality.

Estonia has joined 30 other countries in legalizing gay marriage, according to the Pew Research Center. Andorra, the small European country between France and Spain, also legalized same-sex marriage in February.

"Everyone should have the right to marry the person they love and want to commit to," Kallas said. "With this decision we are finally stepping among other Nordic countries as well as all the rest of the democratic countries in the world where marriage equality has been granted."

Prior to this new legislation, Estonia recognized same-sex relationships with the Registered Partnership Act, which gives people a say in decisions related to their partner, their health and their assets. In the event of death, for example, a registered partner can claim the other person's assets, even if there is no will. With Tuesday's amendment, people in registered partnerships will be able to convert their status to marriage with a simple process, according to the news release.

Estonians can continue to enter registered partnerships, even after 2024, when same-sex marriage is officially allowed.

"Although these changes are in many ways purely technical, there is no ignoring their significance," said Signe Riisalo, Estonia's Minister of Social Protection, in a statement. "Guaranteeing equal rights for all is such an elementary thing that this issue was essentially covered in the discussions that took place in the years immediately after we regained our independence."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among many worldwide who celebrated Estonia's new progressive legislation.

"Congratulations to the people and government of Estonia on the passage of marriage equality legislation and the recognition of same-sex families," Blinken tweeted. "In this historic moment, the United States is proud to stand with you in support of LGBTQI+ communities everywhere."