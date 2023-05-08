Escaped jail inmate captured on Virginia college campus after pulling fire alarm

A 44-year-old jail escapee was captured on a Virginia college campus early Monday, officials said.

Bruce Callahan escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail on May 1. Callahan was found at Virginia's Longwood University around 5:30 a.m. Monday, according to the school. He was "injured and in poor health" when he walked onto a campus property and pulled an outdoor fire alarm.

Callahan surrendered to police without incident and asked for medical assistance, according to the school. There's no indication that he'd previously been on the campus.

The captured inmate was provided with medical care, Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. "Tony" Epps said. The nature of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges before his escape from custody. The jail is about three miles away from Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, about 65 miles west of Richmond.

Officers previously captured 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo, another Piedmont Regional Jail escapee, in Mexico. He was taken into custody on May 4. Marin-Sotelo was charged with murder in the August 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff's deputy. Ned Byrd was shot while on duty after he stopped along a dark stretch of road late at night.

The FBI on Sunday said they still needed help to find the vehicle Marin-Sotelo drove away from the jail in. Investigators said it's a red or burgundy 2003 Ford Mustang. They said the car, which has a North Carolina 30-day temporary tag, could be anywhere.