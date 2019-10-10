Live

Watch CBSN Live

Championship boxer ejected from Ferrari in Dallas crash

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

A championship boxer was ejected from a Ferrari in a crash in Dallas early Thursday, according to police. Errol Spence Jr. was expected to survive, and the 29-year-old was being treated in a hospital's intensive care unit.

The white Ferrari was "traveling at a high rate of speed" on a Dallas street just before 3 a.m., police said. The vehicle went over the center median onto the other side of the road and flipped multiple times.

Spence was ejected from the vehicle. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Trending News

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the crash was undetermined. According to CBS Sports, Spence is the defending International Boxing Federation welterweight champion and claimed the World Boxing Council's welterweight belt last month.

Errol Spence Jr. attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 at The Sunset Room on July 18, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Errol Spence Jr. attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 at The Sunset Room on July 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

First published on October 10, 2019 / 10:51 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

View CBS News In