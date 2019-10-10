Championship boxer ejected from Ferrari in Dallas crash

A championship boxer was ejected from a Ferrari in a crash in Dallas early Thursday, according to police. Errol Spence Jr. was expected to survive, and the 29-year-old was being treated in a hospital's intensive care unit.

The white Ferrari was "traveling at a high rate of speed" on a Dallas street just before 3 a.m., police said. The vehicle went over the center median onto the other side of the road and flipped multiple times.

Spence was ejected from the vehicle. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt, police said.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the crash was undetermined. According to CBS Sports, Spence is the defending International Boxing Federation welterweight champion and claimed the World Boxing Council's welterweight belt last month.