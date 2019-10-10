Boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. ejected from Ferrari in Dallas crash

Boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. was ejected from a Ferrari in a crash in Dallas early Thursday, according to police. Spence was expected to survive, and the 29-year-old was being treated in a hospital's intensive care unit.

The white Ferrari was "traveling at a high rate of speed" on a Dallas street just before 3 a.m., police said. The vehicle went over the center median onto the other side of the road and flipped multiple times.

Spence was ejected from the vehicle. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt, police said.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the crash was undetermined. According to CBS Sports, Spence is the defending International Boxing Federation welterweight champion and claimed the World Boxing Council's welterweight belt last month.

Errol Spence Jr., center, celebrates a victory in Los Angeles on September 28, 2019. Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

Spence defeated Shawn Porter to win the World Boxing Council title. Porter said on Twitter he was praying for Spence.

"My dad always tells me 'this boxing thing is a part of your life but it's not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that,'" Porter said. "With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully."