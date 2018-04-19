Erin Popovich, wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, dead at 67

SAN ANTONIO -- The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died. She was 67.

The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday. The team didn't provide further details.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a team statement. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

The Popovichs have two children and two grandchildren. They met at the Air Force Academy in 1970s when he was an assistant coach for the Falcons. Erin's father, Jim Conboy, was Air Force's head athletic trainer.

Gregg Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. San Antonio will face Golden State on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

NBA writer Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Erin Popovich had been dealing with an illness for an "extended period," says CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV.

The station says Gregg Popovich, 69, was at Spurs practice Wednesday and spoke to reporters about his team's matchup with the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Thursday at the AT&T Center.

There was no obvious sign that anything was out of the ordinary for Popovich, who always has guarded his family's privacy.

Erin Popovich's death leaves in question the availability of Gregg Popovich to coach the Spurs for the remainder of the series against the Warriors.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series also will be played in San Antonio on Sunday before the series shifts back to Oakland for a potential Game 5.

Golden State leads the series 2-0.

Many NBA luminaries tweeted their condolences, including Steve Nash, Jeremy Linn and the legendary Bill Russell.